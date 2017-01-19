Erika Janik

A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A Room of One's Own is pleased to welcome Erika Janik, author of Pistols and Petticoats, for a reading and book signing!

About Erika Janik: Erika Janik is the producer and editor of the Wisconsin Public Radio series Wisconsin Life. She is the author of four award-winning history books, including Marketplace of the Marvelous: The Strange Origins of Modern Medicine. Her work has appeared in Smithsonian, Mental Floss, and Midwest Living, among other publications. She lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Pistols and Petticoats: tells the story of women’s very early place in crime fiction and their public crusade to transform policing. Investigating women whether real or fictional were nearly always at odds with society. Most women refused to let that stop them, paving the way to a modern professional life for women on the force and in popular culture.

