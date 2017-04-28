$15

press release: Hey folks, we just can’t wait for this season’s Sessions to get rolling, so we’ve just scheduled a Surprise Preseason Session on Friday, April 28, featuring a special solo performance by Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards! You won't want to miss the chance to catch this Austin-based singer-songwriter in the always-intimate surroundings of the Barn. And we'll make sure everything is ready to go, from the bar to the sound system – and Enos Farms will be there serving up some of their delicious fare as well. Just think of it as spring training, but with a major league superstar batting in the lead-off position!