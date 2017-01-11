Erin Celello, James DeVita

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

How do you turn a novel into a theatrical play? Join us at the Madison Public Library for a conversation between author Erin Celello and playwright James DeVita as they discuss the process of adapting Celello’s novel, Learning to Stay, for the stage. Forward Theater Company presents the world premiere of Learning to Stay at Overture Center for the Arts, March 23rd through April 9th. Forward Artistic Director Jennifer Uphoff Gray will facilitate the discussion. For more information about the Forward Theater production, visit http://forwardtheater.com/show/learningtostay

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

608-266-6300

