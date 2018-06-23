Erisa Rei, Lilly Kopp

press release: Erisa Rei, Americana singer-songwriter, and her daughter, Lilly Kopp, art-pop singer-songwriter, are coming to Madison on Saturday, June 23. They will be performing their original songs at Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Rei is a multiple award-winning songwriter, whose singing voice has been compared to Bonnie Raitt. She calls her sound “homegrown soul”, which incorporates soulful elements into the Americana story-telling writing style. Her songs have won nods in the acclaimed John Lennon Songwriting Contest, as well as an award for Best Americana Song at the Independent Music Awards.

Her daughter, Lilly Kopp, shows great promise, having a strong bohemian aesthetic with a theatrical flair. Lilly loves Elton John’s music and has incorporated similar flavors in her own. She has also been told that she has a style reminiscent of Fiona Apple.

Each artist will be performing their own set of originals and cover songs, but there will be moments where they will be singing duets. With the strong harmonies that families tend to have, many audience members have loved hearing them sing together.

There is a door charge of $6 to listen to the mother/daughter team. To listen to their music, please go to the following websites: www.erisareimusic.com www.lillykoppmusic.com

Contact Mother Fool’s Coffeehouse for more information: 608 259-1301