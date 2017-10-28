press release: Are you up to a spooky challenge? The Verona Public Library is hosting two escape rooms for adults on Saturday afternoon, October 28. Try to escape from a room of Stranger Things where you need to learn about the upside down to find your way out, or maybe take your chances escaping from a room of monstrous horror. Adults 18 and over can sign up for time slots from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. to tackle the escape room. Teams of 10 will have 20 minutes to escape; individual sign-ups are welcome.

Participants 21 and over will receive a free drink coupon for Hop Haus Brewing Company. Come early and stick around after your time slot to enjoy board games and puzzles.

This event is free and open to the public.

To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.