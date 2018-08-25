press release: Learn the secrets of escaping handcuffs like Wisconsin's own magician, Harry Houdini! This intimate, 10-seat class will teach you how to escape from bound wrists, duct tape, and handcuffs! This class is perfect if you're looking for a fun family activity or a couples' afternoon date. You'll also learn a little magic and some Wisconsin history in this brand new class!

Get your tickets today! Group rates available. Disclaimer: This class is for ages 12+. If you intend on bringing anyone under 18, please email rjthemagical@gmail.com. This class is for novelty purposes ONLY.

Fee: $40 per person