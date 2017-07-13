Essential Oilsw: What's all the Buzz About?

press release:

Explore the world of essential oils at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, July 13, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lela McGee will share her knowledge and passion for aromatherapy in this fun and interactive class. Participants will learn what essential oils are and why purity matters. The class will also discuss how to start living toxin-free using essential oils, and how using oils can support your health and wellness goals.

This presentation is free and open to the public.