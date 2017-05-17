Essential Topics
press release:
FROM BENCHTOP TO BIG TIME
What university technologies need to make it to market
Wednesday, May 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Followed by an informal networking reception.
H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.
Join us to hear three groups of experts associated with the WARF Accelerator Program - featuring perspectives from entrepreneurs, university researchers and industry leaders - discuss what commercial partners look for in early-stage technologies. Plus, discover how the WARF Accelerator Program is helping prepare UW-Madison technologies for commercialization.
Moderator:
Leigh Cagan, WARF
WARF Accelerator Program
Catalyst Consultants
- Brad Henke, Opti-Mol Consulting
- Keith Lobo, WARF trustee
- Laura Nereng, 3M
- Chris Salm, Ab E Discovery
- Jeff Thomas, Simple Machines
UW-Madison Researchers
- Dave Beebe, biomedical engineering; Salus Discovery
- Melanie Ivancic, Biotechnology Center
- Jordan Sand, animal science;
- Ab E Discovery
- Karu Sankaralingam, computer science; Simple Machines
- Jim Steele, food science;
- Lactic Solutions
This event is free and open to faculty, students, staff and the public.
Parking is available in UW–Madison campus lots 17, 20 and 80.
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map