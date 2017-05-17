Essential Topics

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release:

FROM BENCHTOP TO BIG TIME

What university technologies need to make it to market

Wednesday, May 17, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Followed by an informal networking reception.

H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

>> Register now at warf.org/essentialtopics <<

Join us to hear three groups of experts associated with the WARF Accelerator Program - featuring perspectives from entrepreneurs, university researchers and industry leaders - discuss what commercial partners look for in early-stage technologies. Plus, discover how the WARF Accelerator Program is helping prepare UW-Madison technologies for commercialization.

Moderator:

Leigh Cagan, WARF

WARF Accelerator Program

Catalyst Consultants

UW-Madison Researchers

  • Lactic Solutions

This event is free and open to faculty, students, staff and the public.

Register by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

Parking is available in UW–Madison campus lots 17, 20 and 80.

Visit warf.org/essentialtopics for more information.

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

608-263-2500

