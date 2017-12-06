Essential Topics
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
GENDER IN THE GLOBAL RESEARCH LANDSCAPE
Wednesday, December 6 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Entrepreneurs' Resource Clinic at the Discovery Building
Brown bag - Feel free to bring your lunch
Discussion Facilitator: Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery
Join us for a free webinar and discussion on critical issues in gender disparity and gender equity policy in scientific research, and understanding the value of empirical evidence for guiding the inclusion of women in research and innovation activities.
Elsevier recently released a comprehensive report on research performance through a gender lens, and one of the authors of the report will lead this AUTM-sponsored webinar. The webinar will be followed by a local discussion led by Dr. Handelsman.