Essential Topics

GENDER IN THE GLOBAL RESEARCH LANDSCAPE

Wednesday, December 6 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Entrepreneurs' Resource Clinic at the Discovery Building

Brown bag - Feel free to bring your lunch

Discussion Facilitator: Jo Handelsman, director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

Join us for a free webinar and discussion on critical issues in gender disparity and gender equity policy in scientific research, and understanding the value of empirical evidence for guiding the inclusion of women in research and innovation activities.

Elsevier recently released a comprehensive report on research performance through a gender lens, and one of the authors of the report will lead this AUTM-sponsored webinar. The webinar will be followed by a local discussion led by Dr. Handelsman.