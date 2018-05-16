Essential Topics

press release: SOWING SOLUTIONS THROUGH UW & INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIPS

Wednesday, May 16 | 4 - 5 p.m., H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building, 330 N. Orchard St.

Join us in honoring and learning about two topics that make Wisconsin Wisconsin. Panelists, grounded in agriculture, will explore the important role university and industry partnerships play in fully realizing the Wisconsin Idea.

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council

Pam Jahnke, farm director, WI Farm Report Radio Network

Chris Salm, CEO and co-founder of Ab E Discovery; WARF Accelerator Program Catalyst

Kathryn VandenBosch, dean of the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences

The discussion will expand on VandenBosch and Salm's thought-provoking article, "UW/Industry Partnerships Yield Better Solutions."

Followed by an informal networking reception.