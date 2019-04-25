× Expand ETHEL & Robert Mirabal

press release: ETHEL is an adventurous string quartet determined to find common creativity through collaboration and community, and their six-year collaboration with Taos Pueblo flutist Robert Mirabal pioneers a new musical experience of interweaving cultures. Musician, writer, singer, storyteller and poet, Mirabal is one of Native America’s most dynamic artists and a three-time Grammy Award winner. The warm, inviting sounds produced in their groundbreaking album The River (2016) are an immersive flow of music, narrative and ritual.

“My relationship with ETHEL is family and it’s forever,” Mirabal says on the official music video for The River.

The River was recorded in a retreat in Taos Pueblo, with each musician bringing original poetic or musical contributions with special meaning to the group. The result is a compilation of deeply genuine, generous and heartwarming music. Their contemporary spin on Native American themes is thought-provoking and evokes inclusion through the metaphor that “the river” connects all people.