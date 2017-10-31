Ethical Positioning Created by Authoritarianism: from the Popular Subject to the Collective "I" in the Chilean Documentary

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Come enjoy a lecture by Walescka Pino-Ojeda, an associate professor at the University of Auckland in New Zealand.

Professor Pino-Ojeada's research is concerned with the ways in which the arts present and contest hegemonic power. In analyzing Latin American social and political developments in the post-authoritarian era (1990s-present), she has extended her research beyond the study of literature, and is now primarily examining popular music, film and civic activism.