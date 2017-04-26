Ethics in Investigational & Interventional Uses of Virtual Reality

press release: The e3iVR conference is planned for April 2017 in the Discovery Building on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The conference will feature a series of talks and breakout sessions, some of which will be open to the public, and will focus on the development of ethical standards in the emerging and growing field of Virtual Reality.

The objective of this conference is to produce a set of guidelines for the ethical conduct of research experiments as well as clinical treatments including informed consent, integrity of the sense of person, meaningful explanation of side effects and consequences of a VR experience, and fair notification of the extensive data tracking now possible in these systems.

The conference is hosted by the Living Environments Laboratory at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and is supported by a grant from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (award R13HS024833) with guidance from our e3iVR Advisory Panel.

Wednesday, April 26: H.F. DeLuca Forum, Discovery Building

12:00 – 1:00 pm | Registration

1:00 pm | Opening Remarks from Patricia Flatley Brennan, Ph.D.Open to the public

1:15 pm | A Retrospective on the Field of Virtual RealityKevin Ponto, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Living Environments LaboratoryOpen to the public

2:15 pm | Virtual Environments as Laboratories for Studying Human BehaviorJodie Plumert, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology, Hank Virtual Environments Lab, University of IowaOpen to the public

3:00 pm | Break

3:20 pm | Illusions and Virtual RealityMar Gonzalez Franco, Ph.D., Microsoft AI & ResearchOpen to the public

3:50 pm | Ethical Considerations in the Use of Virtual RealityKenneth Goodman, Ph.D., Director, Institute for Bioethics and Health Policy, Professor of Medicine, University of MiamiOpen to the public

4:45 pm | Reception

5:30 pm | End of Public Session