Ethics, Society and Advances in Brain Science

press release:

Speaker: Judy Illes, Professor of Neurology, Canada Research Chair in Neuroethics, Director, National Core for Neuroethics, University of British Columbia

The growing landscape of advances in brain science for preventing, predicting and treating conditions of the nervous system seems to know no bounds. What are the ethical considerations? What is the impact on society today and for the future? Using specific case examples from a range of different domains of neuroscience - disorders of consciousness, spinal cord injury, and neurodegenerative disease - I will explore the answers to these questions and more.