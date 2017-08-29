Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers (album release)

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: High Noon Saloon Presents: Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers "Animals" album release show (ages 21+). For each CD sold on the night of the release, $1.50 will go to support Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center.

Tickets are $5.

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-268-1122
