Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers (album release)
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: High Noon Saloon Presents: Evan Murdock & the Imperfect Strangers "Animals" album release show (ages 21+). For each CD sold on the night of the release, $1.50 will go to support Dane County Humane Society’s Wildlife Center.
Tickets are $5.
Info
Music