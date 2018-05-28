Evansville Chamber of Commerce Raffle

This event is held every year on Memorial Day at the VFW (179 E Main St) following the parade in Evansville WI. Live music, Food and fun!

2018 Sportsman 570 ATV Raffle

Evansville Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

Portion of Proceeds to Evansville High School Scholarship Fund

1st Prize: 2018 Polaris Sportsman 570 (2 Year Warranty)

2nd Prize: $500 Cash

3rd Prize: $200 Cash

Drawing: May 28, 2018 at 3:00 PM

Evansville VFW | 179 East Main Street | Evansville, WI

Winner must be 18 or with legal guardian to win.

Tickets are $20 each or 6/$100

Tickets are available locally at: Landmark/Cenex, Grams Insurance, Roger Roth CPA, Casey’s, All N One, Gas N Go, Red Barn, Union Tavern, Pete’s Inn, Center Tavern - Albany, Greenwoods State Bank, The Evansville Chamber of Commerce Office. Additionally some Chamber Board Members have them on hand as well as a few friends of the Chamber. Please call 882-5131 with any questions.

Lic.# R0003160A-02369