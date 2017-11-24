Ever Gleaming: The Enduring Love Affair with the Aluminum Christmas Tree

press release: Aluminum Christmas trees became popular in the 1960s and a Wisconsin business, The Aluminum Specialty Company, became the largest manufacturer of these trees. Their tree, the Evergleam, became a remarkable success, with more than one million making their way into American homes. Relive holiday memories, pose for pictures in a replica 1960s living room, and see over two dozen Evergleams of all types and sizes in this display of shiny aluminum trees.

Friday, November 24-Saturday, January 13, the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday 9 am-4 pm. SPECIAL DECEMBER HOURS: Open Tuesday-Saturday 9 am-5 pm and Sunday 11 am-4 pm. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Free with admission by donation

Related Programming: Join Society Curator Joe Kapler for a presentation on the history of the Aluminum Specialty Company and the Evergleam on Saturday, Dec. 9, 1-2 pm.