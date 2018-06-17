Every Dad Has His Day

press release: Local Madison comedians are bringing a family friendly stand-up comedy showcase to The Rigby Pub and Grill at 119 East Main Street on Sunday, Father’s Day, June 17 at 2 p.m. This one-time show is free admission, exclusively featuring stand-up from local Madison comics: Dan Bacula, Vanessa Tortolano, Stevie Leigh Crutcher, and Cosmo Nomikos. The show will also feature a kid friendly exhibition Little Diss Roast Battle by resident roast master Marty Clarke vs Will Isenberg. The event will be produced and hosted by Tyson Purcell.

“I really wanted to put together a show I could bring my daughter to,” says Purcell, “she’s nine and wants to see what Dad means when he says he’s a stand-up comic and I fully expect her to gleefully heckle me.” Purcell continued “I figured that there’s probably a bunch of Dad’s out there that would love nothing better than to have a bevy, a bite and some laughs with their kids on Father’s Day without breaking the bank, so I worked with The Rigby to put on this show for free.”