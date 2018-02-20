Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families

Google Calendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00 iCalendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Please join us for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture

Tuesdays 12:30pm-1:30PM - 206 Ingraham Hall

Douglas Haynes is a nonfiction writer and poet whose work focuses on marginalized people and places. A passionate advocate for international education and the documentary arts, he teaches nonfiction writing and leads a "Writing across Cultures" course in Nicaragua. Additionally, he is an Associate Professor, Department

of English at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-2811
Google Calendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00 iCalendar - Every Day We Live Is the Future: Stories of Nicaraguan Migrant Families - 2018-02-20 12:30:00