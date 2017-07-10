Everybody Wants Some!

Richard Linklater's charmingly meandering film follows the members of a collegiate baseball team as they count down to the start of the 1980 school year. Breezily funny and dead-on accurate about the time frame, this is Linklater at his best, recalling the relatively recent past intimately and with obvious affection, and, of course, with one hell of a killer soundtrack.

LAKESIDE CINEMA:

15 degrees of Samuel L. Jackson. Programmed by WUD Film: Mondays at 9pm: May 29 – September 4

Sundays by the Sea: Select Sundays at 9pm: June 11 & 25; July 9 & 23; August 6