press release:

Summer Workshop: Everyday Spices: Using Spices to Improve Your Health with Community Pharmacy

August 1: 5:30-7:30pm (Allen Centennial Garden)

Interested in learning more about how spices can improve your health?

Learn new and creative ideas to incorporate culinary herbs and spices into your everyday routine. You can maximize their health benefits in exciting ways, and even make some special gifts. We will cover infusions, topical applications, essential oils, and supplements. Samples and recipes will be provided, so come hungry!

$15 for non-members | $12 for members with discount code