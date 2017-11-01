EveryWoman’s Journal

Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Women who attend the two-hour workshops are guided through expressive writing techniques that help to increase awareness of their mental, physical, and emotional health. Attendees will receive a free journal, guidebook and pen and health information. Women can sign up to receive monthly emailed journaling exercises to help them continue their self-care. Presented by Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

Monroe Street Library 1705 Monroe St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-266-6390
