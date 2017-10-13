Ex Libris: Beer & Bites
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Save the date for Madison Public Library Foundation’s seventh annual Ex Libris fundraiser! Join us for Beer & Bites on Friday, October 13, at 7 p.m., featuring the best of the state’s craft brewers, food samples from top local kitchens, live music, a raffle and a large silent auction. Tickets will go on sale in August, and all proceeds will benefit Madison Public Library Foundation.
