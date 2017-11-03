Ex Libris: New York Public Library

press release:

USA | 2017 | DCP | 197 min.

Director: Frederick Wiseman

In his newest film, the 87-year-old Wiseman examines the New York Public Library, from the daily challenges facing its devoted staff to the needs of its passionate users. Spanning 92 branches, the enormous scope of this system offers a complex topic for a masterful filmmaker creating another essential study of a cultural institution. In Ex Libris, Wiseman finds a treasured subject that faces a period of change and uncertainty, even as the system continues its dedicated service to its community.

Frederick Wiseman: Documentary Pioneer

Widely hailed as one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time, Frederick Wiseman has chronicled the institutions of modern society for fifty years. With a particular focus on American life, he has examined subjects ranging from public parks to mental care facilities (and almost everything in between). Using his signature observational style of filmmaking, Wiseman discovers the surprising interactions that populate these structures, from sensitive displays of compassion to absurd social rituals and even severe cruelty. Our sampling of Wiseman’s work takes us from one of his most acclaimed early efforts (High School) to his most recent (Ex Libris), all of which demonstrate his commitment to full, honest portrayals of the contemporary experience.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.