press release: Please join us for the first annual Institute for Regional and International Studies (IRIS) international film series!

As part of this year’s International Education Week programming, IRIS along with its regional centers and the International Division, will be showing a series of international films.

Several of the selected films have a UW-Madison connection (faculty, students and alumni) which we hope will make the series even more interesting.

Sunday, Nov. 19: “EXCUSE MY FRENCH” – 12-year-old Hany tries to fit in at his new governmental school after his father suddenly drops dead, leaving his mother in debt and unable to continue to afford his private education. Not only is Hany clearly from a more privileged background than the working class boys in his new class, but he is also the only Christian in a room full of Muslims. “Excuse My French” is an official selection of the prestigious, award-winning Global Lens Collection presented by the Global Film Initiative.

99 Minutes, In Arabic with English subtitles

12:00 Noon, Eagle Heights Community Center, 611 Eagle Heights, Madison, WI

Co-sponsored by the Middle East Studies Program