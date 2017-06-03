Exhibit Explorations

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Who’s ready for a morning of inspiration? You and your family are cordially invited to attend the unveiling of our brand-new exhibit, Finding you; Learning to Live Well. Come check it out, explore the activities, and see what’s new and exciting this time around. We’ll have special kids’ crafts to go along with the exhibit – so bring the entire family!

608-286-3150

