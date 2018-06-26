Exit the King

press release: A fading king teeters on the brink of apocalypse, flanked by two queens and a few dotty subjects. And together they somehow manage to convince us that, of all the events in life, death may be the most ridiculous. It’s absurd, of course. Yet absurdism is the ever-entertaining gateway drug to existential introspection. Sure, jousting with the unknown can be a little unsettling, but the brilliance of this play lies in how beautifully it flips the narrative on those fears. The result is a deeply moving and savagely funny story. Where everyone dies at the end.

June 26-Sept. 27.

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Casey Hoekstra, John Pribyl, James Ridge, Cassia Thompson