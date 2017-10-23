press release: Experience the Appalachian trail with author Jeff Ryan! Jeff Ryan, a Maine based author, speaker and photographer, has a contagious passion for exploring the outdoors, particularly on foot. Jeff has hiked thousands of miles including his first “trip of a lifetime”, a 6 month hike on the Pacific Crest Trail. In 1985, Jeff began “section hiking” the Appalachian Trail with a childhood friend (a journey that would take years to complete and inspired his first book, Appalachian Odyssey: A 28-year hike on America’s trail ). His AT experiences inspired him to learn about the dynamic relationship between Benton MacKaye and Myron Avery that culminated in the creation and completion of legendary trail.

