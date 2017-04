Exploration Team, Skyline Sounds, Emma Fish, Hippie X-mas

press release:

Exploration Team - Madison indie pop.

https://explorationteam.bandcamp.com

Skyline Sounds - Indie rock/ pop. Reminds me of those great 90's indie bands like Julianna Hatfield Three, Yo La Tengo, and at times The National.

http://www.skylinesoundsmusic.com/

Emma Fish - bedroom pop.

https://emmafish.bandcamp.com/

Hippie X-Mas - One man, one guitar

Donation 5 bucks. All ages. No drinking