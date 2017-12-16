A Very Willly Mag Holiday

With Exploration Team, Westernwhere, Mad Max Elliott, M Martin.

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Come gather 'round the Christmas twee for a cozy and festive celebration featuring a ragtag crew of Madison musicians. Indie-pop janglers Exploration Team (featuring Isthmus staff writer Allison Geyer) are joined by dreamy cowboy-rockers Westernwhere, plus solo sets from Mad Max Elliott (stripped-down experimental) and M Martin (dark, ethereal pop). There will be extravagant decorations, special gifts for guests and an unironic visit from Santa Claus. All proceeds go to Dane County Humane Society.

Williamson Magnetic Recording Company 1019 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-338-4191
