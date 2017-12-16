A Very Willly Mag Holiday

Come gather 'round the Christmas twee for a cozy and festive celebration featuring a ragtag crew of Madison musicians. Indie-pop janglers Exploration Team (featuring Isthmus staff writer Allison Geyer) are joined by dreamy cowboy-rockers Westernwhere, plus solo sets from Mad Max Elliott (stripped-down experimental) and M Martin (dark, ethereal pop). There will be extravagant decorations, special gifts for guests and an unironic visit from Santa Claus. All proceeds go to Dane County Humane Society.