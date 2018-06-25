Exploration Team, Why Bonnie, DJ Saint Saunter
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join us for an evening of good old fun. DJing into two awesome bands, Why Bonnie and Exploration Team. Doors at 7:30, Show starts at 8pm!
Exploration Team: Local sweet hearts sing sweet indie pop tunes to melt your heart.
Why Bonnie (Austin, Texas): bedroom pop quartet from atx powered by strong vocals and confessional songwriting. Check them out here:
https://www.spin.com/2018/01/
DJ Saint Saunter: Bring your dancing shoes, as Sarah warms up the evening by playing all the hits!
Door 7 dollars.
All ages
Sober space
Safe Space
Creativity encouraged