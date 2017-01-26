press release: Explore Art Journaling with local author Gabrielle Javier-Ceruli who will chat with you about several fun and funky art journals you can create easily. She'll also talk with you about your guiding archetypes!

Come have some tea or a mimosa and learn something new about yourself.

Register soon (it's free!) only 15 seats and everyone will leave will leave with a little gift.

Gabrielle Javier-Cerulli is the author of Art Journal Your Archetypes, a mixed media artist, and holds an M.A. in expressive arts therapy.