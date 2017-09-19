RSVP for Exploring Benedictine Community

Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705

 September 29-October 1, 2017 (apply by 9/19/17) Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Rd M, Middleton, WI  53562)

Cost:  $70 (This all-inclusive fee includes accommodations and meals, Friday dinner through morning worship on Sunday.

This retreat will give participants the opportunity to:

  • Share a weekend with other women who are exploring their spiritual journey
  • Work, pray, eat and talk together with Benedictine sisters
  • Learn how life in a monastery develops skills for personal, spiritual growth and community living
  • Find renewal in our beautiful setting
  • Learn about Benedictine Sojourners, an extended, 6-month opportunity at Holy Wisdom Monastery
  • Ask questions and leave with a full heart
608-836-1631
