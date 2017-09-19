RSVP for Exploring Benedictine Community

press release:

September 29-October 1, 2017 (apply by 9/19/17), Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Rd M, Middleton, WI 53562)

Cost: $70 (This all-inclusive fee includes accommodations and meals, Friday dinner through morning worship on Sunday.

This retreat will give participants the opportunity to:

Share a weekend with other women who are exploring their spiritual journey

Work, pray, eat and talk together with Benedictine sisters

Learn how life in a monastery develops skills for personal, spiritual growth and community living

Find renewal in our beautiful setting

Learn about Benedictine Sojourners, an extended, 6-month opportunity at Holy Wisdom Monastery