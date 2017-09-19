RSVP for Exploring Benedictine Community
Holy Wisdom Monastery, Middleton 4200 Hwy. M , Middleton, Wisconsin 53705
September 29-October 1, 2017 (apply by 9/19/17), Holy Wisdom Monastery (4200 County Rd M, Middleton, WI 53562)
Cost: $70 (This all-inclusive fee includes accommodations and meals, Friday dinner through morning worship on Sunday.
This retreat will give participants the opportunity to:
- Share a weekend with other women who are exploring their spiritual journey
- Work, pray, eat and talk together with Benedictine sisters
- Learn how life in a monastery develops skills for personal, spiritual growth and community living
- Find renewal in our beautiful setting
- Learn about Benedictine Sojourners, an extended, 6-month opportunity at Holy Wisdom Monastery
- Ask questions and leave with a full heart
