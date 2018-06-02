press release: The Urban League will be hosting a free Expungement Clinic on Saturday, June 2 in partnership with the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers and others. Attendees will have the opportunity for a free criminal background review with an attorney, expungement eligibility advice, help completing and filing expungement paperwork with the courts (if eligible), advice for answering job application and job interview questions about your background, job leads, and information about free career training opportunities.

Free childcare available onsite

Spanish Language Translation Available

Pre-registration is strongly encouraged: http://ulgm.org/clinic