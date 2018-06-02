Expungement Clinic
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The Urban League will be hosting a free Expungement Clinic on Saturday, June 2 in partnership with the Wisconsin Association of African American Lawyers and others. Attendees will have the opportunity for a free criminal background review with an attorney, expungement eligibility advice, help completing and filing expungement paperwork with the courts (if eligible), advice for answering job application and job interview questions about your background, job leads, and information about free career training opportunities.
Free childcare available onsite
Spanish Language Translation Available
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged: http://ulgm.org/clinic