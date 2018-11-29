Ezra Furman & the Visions

× Expand Ezra Furman

press release: Crossing between love, gender, sexuality and religion, and singing in solidarity with the innocent, persecuted, oppressed and threatened, Ezra Furman has soundtracked the current fear and loathing across America like no other, while pushing ahead with his own agenda, always on the move. His new album Transangelic Exodus is a new landmark for the American singer-songwriter: “Not a concept record, but almost a novel, or a cluster of stories on a theme, a combination of fiction and a half-true memoir,” according to its author. “A personal companion for a paranoid road trip. A queer outlaw saga.”

Praise For Transangelic Exodus

"He’s not content to simply reenact the work of titanic American songwriters like Woody Guthrie and Bruce Springsteen, though he uses plenty of the same tools—saxophone, harmonica, fiddle, nylon-stringed guitar, sing-along melodies, a healthy distrust of authority. It’s more like he’s digging up what those big names left behind in the dust." - Pitchfork

"There's something really amazing about his songwriting, about his passion, about his rawness" - Marc Maron

"This iteration of Ezra Furman is his most compelling yet." - Billboard

"“Transangelic Exodus,” is a radical revision of the American rock canon." - The New York Times

"It’s also the most liberating album in a career that stretches back a decade" - The Chicago Tribune

Furman recently published a 33 1/3 edition of Lou Reed's seminal solo work, Tranformer. The edition is a close look at the album that sparked Reed's commercial success and explores what the work reveals about this ambiguous cultural icon. Through close listening and personal reflections, Furman explores Reed's & Transformers unstable identities and the secrets the songs challenge us to uncover. It is a troubled mediation on ambiguous sexual musical and cultural identities - a theme Furman is constantly exploring in his own work.