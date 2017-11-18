Fairytale Pancake Barre
Blackhawk Country Club 3606 Blackhawk Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Welcome all to join Central Midwest Ballet Academy at our annual Fairytale Pancake Barre. Ballet performances from our upcoming Little Matchstick Girl Production, fairytale crafts, Monroe Street Arts face painting, a fun raffle, and a delicious pancake bar awaits. Come dressed as your favorite fairytale character, adorn yourself with our dress up closet, or come as your beautiful self. Proceeds benefit our non-profit ballet academy.
Fairytale Pancake Barre is being held at Bishops Bay Country Club 3500 Bishops Drive, Middleton on November 12 at 10am-noon. $25 per person and proceeds benefit CMBA non-profit ballet academy.