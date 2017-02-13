press release: ICWJ's 17th Annual Faith Labor Breakfast on Monday, February 13 at Bethel Lutheran Church from 8:00-10:00 a.m.

Our focus this year is: A Way Out of No Way: Women, Labor, and Justice Today, exploring the intersection of the status of women in the workplace and the economic challenges faced by low-wage workers. Recent trends impacting women in the labor market, particularly in the low-income sectors of the new service economy, make this a particularly salient topic in the area of economic justice.

Our lead presenter, UW history professor Nan Enstad, will draw on her research in gender and employment. Rebecca Meier-Rao, Edgewood College religious studies professor, and Laura Dresser, Associate Director of the Center on Wisconsin Strategy (COWS) at the UW-Madison, will provide additional reflections on faith and the current economic situation.

Cost for the breakfast is $25. More details on registration and sponsorship opportunities will come soon. We hope you will join us for this event, to be inspired and to join with others in striving for worker justice.