Falcon, Metal Gonz, Bierfoot, Sucker Punch
press release: We are proud to host the 4th Annual BUCKEYE INN REUNION PARTY
.This Kick Ass Event for the last 4 years has brought together denizens of the iconic Buckeye Inn, long and fondly remembered by all who went there. Co-Hosted by Mark Bacon & Julie Thompsen-Nestico, it will feature live music with crowd favorites such as Falcon, Metal Gonz, Bierfoot & many more.
Knuckle Down Saloon 2513 Seiferth Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
