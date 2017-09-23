Falcon, Metal Gonz, Bierfoot, Sucker Punch

press release: We are proud to host the 4th Annual BUCKEYE INN REUNION PARTY

.This Kick Ass Event for the last 4 years has brought together denizens of the iconic Buckeye Inn, long and fondly remembered by all who went there. Co-Hosted by Mark Bacon & Julie Thompsen-Nestico, it will feature live music with crowd favorites such as Falcon, Metal Gonz, Bierfoot & many more.