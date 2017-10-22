Fall 15K

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join us for the only 15K in the Madison area hosted by UW-Madison's Running Club! The race starts and ends in Warner Park. The course includes some gently rolling hills and is mostly run on asphalt. Participants have the option of individually running the entire 15K or forming a 3x5K relay team. Pre-registration is $15/individual or $45/team and includes a Fall15K hat, post race refreshments and food and prizes. Day-of registration will be $20/individual and $60/relay team, from 7:30-8:45am at the Warner Park pavilion.

Warner Park 2930 N. Sherman Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
