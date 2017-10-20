October 20-22, 10am-6pm Daily

press release: The third full weekend each October, some of Wisconsin's best-known artisans open their studios, allowing visitors a unique, behind-the-scenes view into how their work is created. Known as the Fall Art Tour, each year it draws visitors from all over the country to artists' studios tucked away in the scenic hills in and around Wisconsin's art communities of Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo.

During the three-day tour, artists will be in their studios, demonstrating and selling their work. These artisans include painters, sculptors, potters, weavers, jewelers, woodworkers, mixed-media artists, and more. Many of these studios are open only for this event, providing a unique opportunity to meet the artists and purchase their work. Join us on a drive through the autumn countryside during this once-a-year event that includes a rare glimpse into the restored breweries, one-room schoolhouses, and historic storefronts where some of Wisconsin's best-known artists work.

Mineral Point Headquarters: Johnston Gallery, 245 High Street, Mineral Point. (608) 987-3787; potters@johnstongallery.com; www.johnstongallery.com

Spring Green / Dodgeville Headquarters: No Rules Jewelry, 120 South Albany Street, Spring Green. (608) 588-7509; janethaight41@gmail.com; gallerytea.com

Baraboo Headquarters: Cornerstone Gallery, 101 4th Street, Baraboo. (608) 356-7805; sales@cornerstone-gallery.com; www.cornerstone-gallery.com