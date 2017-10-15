Farley Center Fall Celebration
Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Rd., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Open House and Apple Cider Day! Pick apples, wash apples, slice apples and press the apples in the 100 year old cider press! Bring your own jug or mason jar to bring home some fresh pressed apple cider. Please bring a delicious dish to share. Consider donating some $ toward the cost of maintaining and planting more trees. All are welcome! Invite your friends and share the post!
