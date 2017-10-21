press release: Join Fontana Sports and the Ice Age Trail Alliance for their 4th annual Wisconsin Fall Colors Run on Saturday, October 21. $15 from each race registration goes directly to the Ice Age Trail Alliance. The race is held in Lodi along the beautiful, but challenging Ice Age Trail Gibraltar segment.

press release: Event Schedule Saturday, October 21:

7:30-8:30am - Race Day Packet Pick Up

9:00am - 8 Mile Run Start

9:05am - 4 Mile Run/Walk Start

9:05-10:00am - 2 Mile Run Walk Start (Non-timed flexible start)

11:00am - Awards

All courses are on the Lodi Valley Segment of the Ice Age Trail, course maps will be on site and trails will be marked.

Parking and restrooms are available at Wayside Park (12499 State Road 113, Lodi, WI 53555), all distances start and finish there as well.