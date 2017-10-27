Fall Family Festival

press release: All three YMCA of Dane County branches in Madison and Sun Prairie will host Fall Family Festivals this Friday evening. Families are invited to come to the Y for fun games and music as we usher in the scary season. Costumes are encouraged! The event is free for YMCA of Dane County members and costs just $3/child for guests. Families should register in advance if possible at ymcadanecounty.org.

Friday, October 27, 2017, 6–7:30 p.m.

Lussier Family East YMCA, 711 Cottage Grove Road, Madison

Northeast YMCA, 1470 Don Simon Drive, Sun Prairie

Lussier Family West YMCA, 5515 Medical Circle, Madison