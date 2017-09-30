press release:

Come to the Fall Festival featuring a bouncy house, carnival games, The Ugly Apple Cafe food truck, Kindness Rocks Madison, music and good old fashioned community fun! This is in the heart of Tenney-Lapham neighborhood and a great opportunity to meet neighbors and new friends. All are invited - this is free and open to the public.

Saturday, September 30 2-5pm, CPC 944 E. Gorham St. Madison

https://www.facebook.com/ events/609442486112270/