press release: Idun Lodge-Sons of Norway will hold its popular annual Fall Frokost (Norwegian smorgasbord brunch) at the Norway Center, 2262 Winnebago St, Madison, on Saturday, November 18, from 9:00am to noon.

Included on the expansive buffet will be smoked salmon, meatballs, herring, boiled eggs, a variety of meats, cheeses and breads, other home-baked delights (lefse, fried cakes, heart waffles), sweet fruit soup, and beverages (coffee, juice, milk). Cost includes one return to the buffet for more of your favorites: $13.00 for adults, $6.50 for kids 6-12; ages 5 and under are free. Pay at the door; we accept cash, local checks, and most major credit cards.

A separate Bake Sale will offer traditional coffee cakes, breads (including julekake), yummy Norwegian cookies (such as rosettes, krumkake and sandbakkels), and potato lefse ($6 for 3 large rounds)…as long as they last! Come early for the best selection. Most items freeze well to serve during the December holidays, so here's an opportunity to plan ahead!

The parking lot is small, so think about carpooling or biking or taking the #4 bus. There is usually plenty of parking available on the Milwaukee St end of Winnebago, on the other side of the roundabout, requiring walking about 3 blocks...a good way to burn off a few of the calories you’ll consume!

Please spread the word to colleagues, friends, relatives, neighbors and anyone else you think would enjoy this delicious way to start their weekend!

Note: We are handicapped accessible. The entrance to the ramp is at the southeast end of the blue wall.

Idun Lodge-Sons of Norway promotes and preserves the heritage and culture of Norway through its programs, special events, classes and scholarships. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month, except there is no meeting in July, and we hold a Juletrefest (“Christmas Tree Party”) on the first Friday in December, especially for kids. Each gathering begins with a potl uck dinner at 6:30pm, followed by an interesting and informative program at about 7:15. Everyone is welcome; you do not have to be a member - or even have any Norwegian heritage - to attend. For more information about our organization, go to www.facebook.com/ idunlodgemadison/ and/or www.sofn.com.