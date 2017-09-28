RSVP for Fall Gardens with Big Impact

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Enjoy the beauty of fall in Olbrich's outdoor gardens. See late bulbs, perennials, shrubs and trees, and native plants with Olbrich's Director of Horticulture Jeff Epping. He will show you his favorites, highlight top-performing plants, discuss how they have been incorporated into Olbrich's garden designs, and share ideas for how you can use them in your own landscape. Limited space; register early.

Friday, October 6, 5-6:30 pm

Registration Deadline: September 28

Cost: $17/$13 member | Course Number: 31-21

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
