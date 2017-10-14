press release:

Fall Market at SuperCharge! Foods 1902 E. Washington Ave - Oct. 14th 2-6pm FREE ADMISSION.

Dear CommUnity ~ We have another wonderful lineup filled with local talent! Check it out!

~Inspired Alchemy **Truffles**

~Perfect Imperfections **Natural bath products**

~3Pyogi **Aroma Diffusing Stone Jewelry + Custom Apparel**

~OldLadyHM **Modern Day Crochet**

~Nature Photography by Vince

~SincerelyMakayla **Bath and Body products**

~Heart Alchemy Massage & LuaCheia Herbs

~Alight Arts

~Madre Yerba