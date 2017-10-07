Fall New & Now

press release:

Boston Store will host a NEW & NOW runway fashion show for guests to experience the fall trends up close and personal. Professional models, styled head to toe by fashion experts, will walk the runway in 40 must-have outfits for the season. Every outfit will be displayed in the aisle in missy and plus sizes for an easy shopping experience following the show. Guests will also enjoy exclusive NEW & NOW fashion offers, beauty makeovers, coffee bar, music and a chance to win designer prizes. Tickets are still available at bostonstore.com/newandnow for $10 and the reservation fee is redeemed in a gift card upon check-in at the event.

9 a.m. Doors open

10 a.m. Runway fashion show

Fall runway trends include:

Dramatic Details: It’s all in the details, blouses with full dramatic flair, ruffles, split and pleated sleeves, cold shoulder and neck details get top billing. Key brands include: Bobeau, Fever, Cupio, Calvin Klein and Karen Kane

The Embroidered Edit: Patterned, embellished, colorful, hand crafted--every piece has a story. Embroidered details are everywhere especially in jackets, blouses, dresses and denim. Key brands include: Ruff Hewn, Vintage America Blues, Democracy, Celebrity Pink and Black Daisy

Over the Top (elevated jacket): Add a statement third piece to complete the look. Layer on a cardigan, poncho, bomber, faux fur jacket or vest, military inspired topper or denim jacket--all coming attractions for fall. Key brands include: BLANKNYC, Democracy, Fever, Cupio and Pink Rose

Luxe Life: We are crushing on velvet. Rich colors in green and burgundy are the stars of the show. You’ll find this extra luxury on apparel, handbags and even footwear. Accent your outfit with an embellished velvet choker for a stylish look. Brands include: Madden Girl, Marc Fisher, Nine West and Jessica Simpson

Something a Little More Comfortable: Lights, camera, action. Logos are making a comeback and active looks are new & fresh this season. The new active is back on track with shape shifts, stripes, chevrons, innovative materials, quilting, bold graphics and no sweat sweatshirts. So, sit back relax and enjoy the show with casual, comfortable looks from Champion, Calvin Klein Performance, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Under Armour and Juicy Couture

Wild Kingdom: Take a walk on the wild side with animal prints, textures, faux fur and faux leather. Look for cheetah prints in a statement coat, sheer blouse or be spotted in an ankle boot. Key brands include: Jessica Simpson, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Dooney & Bourke