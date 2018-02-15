press release: Classes will be held from 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM at 6300 Enterprise Lane

Please note that classes will be conducted in English. Class materials will be available in Spanish. Classes are limited to 15 participants. If you would like to register a group of people, please contact Hunter Lane at (608) 310-6730 or hlane@qualtim.com

The scope of this educational course covers fall prevention in construction with an emphasis on safety during roof truss installation. NFC’s FrameSAFE Safety Manual is providing the content for the course curriculum, which will be held at the Structural Building Component Research Institute (SBCRI) located inside the SBCA/NFC headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. Chris Tatge, Executive Director of the NFC and co-owner of Dynamic Construction, will be leading the training. The course includes classroom instruction and hands-on training, featuring a fully functional, small-scale roof structure to replicate roof truss installation.

Enrollment is open to framers throughout Wisconsin at no cost.