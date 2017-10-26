Fall Tasting

press release: Fall is here, that means we're adding new dishes with fresh seasonal ingredients! Stop by The Wise on October 26 to enjoy FREE samples of our new dishes. New dishes will include Flat Bread, Roasted Beet Salad, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Charred Cauliflower, Bolognese, Roasted Chicken Breast, Smoked Brisket Dinner, Pumpkin Risotto, and Schnitzel and Spaetzle.

5:00 – 7:30 pm, October 26, The Wise in HotelRED

Free